Wendy’s customer shocked by size of secret T-Rex burger

A Wendy’s customer was shocked by the size of their secret menu burger — the ‘T-Rex.’

TikToker Anthony Villegas grew his 3M following by taking food recommendations from viewers. First, a viewer sends a suggestion in his comments, and then he goes to the restaurant and orders what was requested.

In one of his most recent TikToks, Anthony was asked to order off of Wendy’s secret menu.

Though he wasn’t sure what to expect, he was shocked when he saw the size of what is deemed the “T-Rex” burger.

What is Wendy’s T-Rex burger?

The T-Rex burger on Wendy’s secret menu is a nine-patty burger served on one bun with lettuce, onion, and pickles.

When Anthony ordered it at the front counter at his local Wendy’s, the employee said she wouldn’t even know how to wrap it as it was so ginormous.

The employee even went as far as saying it should be “taken off” the menu because it’s such a tall feat to finish, let alone package.

When Anthony took the T-Rex burger out of the bag, he appeared visibly shocked and said, “Holy smokes!”

Though Anthony said he ‘thought’ he could finish the nine-patty, always fresh and never frozen burger, he threw in the towel after the first few bites.

When Anthony was finally done with the “too big to handle” $30 T-Rex burger, he rated it a 5/10 and said he would “never” try to eat the burger again.

Viewers of Anthony’s now-viral video have since reacted to the mountain of meat he attempted to eat by saying they would prefer a “steak” for that price.

Others were just as shocked by its size, taking to the comments to sarcastically call the Wendy’s T-Rex burger “an entire meatloaf” on a burger bun.