Walmart’s Raising Canes sauce dupe has customers completely “obsessed”

A Walmart customer had a revelation when they found a sauce that tasted super similar to Raising Cane’s, and TikTok were here for it.

The Raising Canes sauce is, of course, iconic, the ingredients being a well kept secret by the chain. It’s made fresh daily by the crew, and goes great with chicken, fries, sandwiches, Texas toast, and even coleslaw.

Morgan, who regularly posts about value items on TikTok, accrued over 750,000 views on the platform, after she shared a viral dupe for the ever-popular Raising Canes sauce.

“It’s official. Great Value now has their own version of Raising Cane’s iconic Cane’s sauce,” she said, referencing Walmart’s own store brand. “This is Walmart’s new Chicken Finger Dipping Sauce, and it’s supposed to be like Raising Cane’s popular fry-like peppery sauce.”

This really got people talking on the platform, as many had already tried Walmart’s version, and thought that it was amazing.

“I am obsessed with the chicken finger sauce. I use it on everything. I think it tastes 100% identical to Canes,” one proclaimed.

“I was literally at Walmart and they only had three left so I got some and it’s perfect,” another said.

In a follow up video she posted, Morgan said: “It’s totally got that fry sauce-like flavor, but with a little bit of tang and that exact same level of pepper. It’s very peppery, but that’s how Cane’s sauce is. In my mind, there is no doubt about it—this is Cane’s sauce.”

“Walmart’s about to put Raising Cane’s out of business with this one,” she added.

