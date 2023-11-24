Viewers amazed at NYC locals having a full Thanksgiving meal on train

Family style was taken to a whole new level when NYC residents had a full Thanksgiving spread while on a train.

Sometimes, a stranger can make all the difference when it comes to making your day better — especially during the holidays.

So when Thanksgiving came around this year, NYC locals decided to share a full spread of food for random train-goers.

The internet has since reacted, amazed at the selflessness of people when it matters most.

Viewers call Thanksgiving train meal “wholesome” for people without holiday plans

People riding the train in NYC on Thanksgiving were stunned when they encountered a full holiday meal on a table in the middle of the moving train.

To make the spread even more ‘homey,’ the host set up multiple dishes on top of a festive tablecloth with place settings.

Free for anyone, a woman named Jayda was sure to record the unique experience and later share it on TikTok.

In the viral video, a woman wearing plastic sanitary gloves scooped portions of Mac and cheese and yams onto plates, while another individual handed out canned sodas.

A woman who entered the train after Jayda began recording smiled wide as she was handed a hefty helping.

People were also sitting on the train’s seats with the table in the middle of them, eating their Thanksgiving meals.

Those who viewed Jayda’s viral video took to the comments to share their stamp of approval, saying, “This is so wholesome because imagine all the people who didn’t get a Thanksgiving to come home to who got to join this.”

And, “This is so selfless and genuine. Pure love for the world is what I see.”

One viewer also asked the obvious question, “How did they get everything on there before the door closed?”

By the end of the video, Jayda can also be heard saying “Bye, cousins,” to which TikTok also thought was heartwarming, as the selflessness of the New Yorkers who put the Thanksgiving meal together could be felt by everyone.