Family’s unusual Thanksgiving chores list goes viral

A family has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the unusual list of chores they pull out for the holiday season, leaving viewers divided.

A woman from North Carolina has shared a list of chores she created in order to make sure that everyone puts in equal amounts of effort during Thanksgiving.

Naming it the ‘Thanksgiving draft,’ the extensive list has everyone doing their part.

“This is how I do my Thanksgiving so that my siblings and I don’t kill each other,” she starts.

She goes on to explain that everyone now decides which dish they want to make, and the difficulty of that particular dish is rated by a point system.

They also practice something they’ve named “Flex kitchen,” which means that you hang out in the kitchen for an hour, making sure that everything stays clean and organized.

“This means that everyone has the same amount of work over the holidays.”

TikTok torn over family’s viral list of chores

The video accumulated a ton of views when it was uploaded on TikTok, with many applauding the woman’s organizational skills.

One said, “Flex kitchen is brilliant. I hate dishes but could happily hang in the kitchen for a finite expected amount of time for whatever is needed.”

Another asked, “Ok but can you share this spreadsheet!?”

Some, however, were skeptical about the system: “Really makes you wonder what’s worse, having Thanksgiving alone or having to project manage your own family.”

Some found a fault in it too, questioning: “Okay but do you get a point for organizing the spreadsheet?”

Whether people find the woman’s spreadsheet helpful or not, one thing is for sure, everyone was curious about what instigated its creation: “I wanna know the root fight that happened where this was the solution.”

Another TikToker went viral for their seasonal shenanigans, when they uploaded a video trying their son’s school Thanksgiving dinner.