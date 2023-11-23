Man goes viral after trying son’s Thanksgiving school dinner 

A man went viral on TikTok after he sampled his son’s Thanksgiving dinner, after he was surprised at how high quality it was for a school meal.

A popular food blogger named Sheldon has gone viral on TikTok, after he reviewed his son’s Thanksgiving meal.

Known for his many food reviews that vary from candy, to bizarre items such as cheesecake-flavored moonshine, he now decided to review a Thanksgiving meal that was prepared for his son’s school lunch.

The meal consists of mashed potatoes, turkey, a roll, green beans, and gravy.

“What is that?” he asks regarding the sweet potatoes. He can be seen visibly enjoying himself, claiming “Mmm those are good.”

He’s clearly surprised by how good the meal actually is, going in for some more mashed potato, which was his favorite item.

TikTok reminisces about Thanksgiving school dinner

The man showered TikTok in a wave of nostalgia, as everyone began to reminisce about their own Thanksgiivng school dinners.

“I used to love the Thanksgiving school meal,” one shares. “I don’t know about y’all but school mash potatoes and rolls always hit.”

Another lamented: “My school had the best holiday meal with a square biscuit and no other biscuits have ever been found to taste the same.”

Some disagreed, however, and said that their school dinners were less than perfect, to say the least: “Better than my schools… the turkey was just dry small pieces.”

A few accused schools of creating better meals when they knew parents were visiting, stating, “I promise they only try when they know parents are coming. I swear my daughter was eating wet cat food the other day. she now takes her lunch everyday.”

Either way, this school’s Thanksgiving meal was definitely a big hit.