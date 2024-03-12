Fast food fans stunned after realizing Chili’s is cheaper than McDonald’s

Fast food customers are choosing Chili’s over McDonald’s after realizing that the former has far lower prices than the Golden Arches.

McDonald’s was once hailed as the king of fast food chains, known for its cheap eats and quick service that cemented it as an American favorite.

However, over the years, customers have noticed that the company’s prices have risen to eye-popping amounts. The chain infamously removed its dollar menu back in 2013 in a massively unpopular move, and since then, its offerings have become increasingly expensive.

In fact, McDonald’s is now charging $18 for a Big Mac combo in some areas, leaving customers shocked as prices continue to rise — despite the chain’s CEO promising to focus on affordability in the future.

Unsplash.com: Brett Jordan

Chili’s beats McDonald’s for cheap prices as customers switch favorites

In a viral TikTok posted in March 2024, a man revealed why he’s no longer choosing to dine at McDonald’s and is picking Chili’s as his favorite ‘fast food’ destination instead.

The man pointed out Chili’s ‘3 for me’ deal, which includes a beverage, starter, and entree for only $10. “You can’t go to McDonald’s and spend $10.99,” he argued. So, as we’re all avoiding our fast food for the boycott, I love my neighborhood Chili’s.”

Although Chili’s isn’t categorized as a ‘fast food’ joint, its low prices are attracting diners on a budget. Commenters were quick to praise the restaurant chain, although a few worried that the company’s newfound popularity might result in higher prices later down the road.

“McDonald’s is more expensive AND your burger looks like someone punched it before they put it in the bag,” one user wrote. “I’m going to Chili’s.”

“My husband and I had Chili’s last week and it was $25,” another said. “I was shocked! We had Subway and that was like $30.”

“I was JUST saying this to my godson,” another user excitedly shared. “A Chili’s burger is waaaayyyy better in ALL ways than McD’s.”

“Y’all gonna make Chili’s raise their prices,” yet another warned.

This is just the latest outrage against McDonald’s after fast foodies began flocking to Taco Bell in favor of its comparatively low prices.