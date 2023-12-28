TikTok blown away by McDonald’s “extra crispy” McNugget secret menu hack

TikTok excitedly reacts after a customer revealed the secret McDonald’s hack to get extra crispy McNuggets.

From making sure you get the right amount of sauces, to getting more McNuggets for a cheaper price, there are plenty of McDonald’s menu hacks to become aware of.

Luckily, for those who enjoy a crispier McNugget, a customer has revealed how to order them.

TikTok has since reacted, excited to try the secret McDonald’s menu hack.

TikTokers reveal additional hack to order “extra crispy” McDonald’s nuggets

Jordan ordered a 10-piece McNugget from McDonald’s, but not just your average McNugget. Wanting them to come out crispier than normal, he decided to order them “extra crispy.”

When he received his McNuggets, Jordan said he’d “never settle again” after getting his McNuggets twice the crispiness.

McDonald’s fanatics who saw Jordan’s viral TikTok video about how to order crispy McNuggets have commented on their own experiences, saying that some locations offer the specific menu hack and some don’t.

Others were eager to try the hack, saying, “That look too good. I’m finna go.” And, “Now those are nuggets I would eat.”

While another viewer recommended putting the McNuggets in the air fryer at home instead of having them refried at McDonald’s.

Many people even said you can order your extra crispy McNuggets by asking for them “well done.”

