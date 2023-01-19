TikToker’s simple McDonald’s hack guarantees more nuggets for a cheaper price

In a viral TikTok video, a McDonald’s customer shared a very simple method to get more chicken nuggets for a cheaper price.

McDonald’s somehow became a goldmine for TikTok content. Users from all around the world connect with content created in the popular fast food chain, with some sharing their philanthropic acts and others starting drama at the locale. In this particular TikToker’s case, he went viral for sharing a chicken nugget hack guaranteed to save consumers’ money.

The video is only 15 seconds long, and is actually quite simple.

“Another McDonald’s hack you all need to know about. A large six-nugget happy meal is six pounds. But if you get two chicken nugget happy meals, you get two drinks, two fries, and eight nuggets for cheaper.”

That’s literally it — the video ends right there. As for the exact price comparison, from the video it shows £6.09, while the two separate meals cost £5.98, thereby being a tad cheaper while coming with two extra nuggets. At least that all is in the UK, it’s unclear if this approach pans out in other regions.

The comment section thanked the user, who helped save multiple consumers some extra money.

“Any hacks for my gas and electric?” one viewer commented

“And an extra two nuggets.. win-win,” another user pointed out.

Some other viewers seemed to have issues with the video, perhaps because of pricing differences in various parts of the world.

“Sorry to disappoint you all but a chicken nugget happy meal is $3.49,” a Tiktoker commented.