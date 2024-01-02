Suspects wanted for fighting Chipotle employee over charge for extra chicken

Two people are wanted in connection with a fight between them and a Chipotle employee over a charge for extra chicken.

Kayla Pyle, 34, and Jamel Williams, 36, are wanted by police after beginning a physical altercation with a Chipotle employee.

The fight broke out after Pyle was told she had to pay more for her extra portion of chicken.

Though the suspects have been identified, they were last seen fleeing the scene.

Suspects in Chipotle fight are wanted for first and second-degree assault

Both Pyle and Williams are wanted for first-degree assault and battery as well as second-degree assault and battery after their altercation at Chipotle.

The fight occurred in Lancaster, South Carolina on Sunday, December 10, 2024. Though it started as an argument over paying more for extra chicken, Williams cornered the Chipotle employee while they attempted to go home after their shift.

As it escalated, Williams pushed the employee to the floor, pulled their hair, and began hitting them. Pyle also eventually joined in.

To make sure authorities entered the correct suspects into their nationwide database, hair found at the scene was submitted to forensics, as police believe it belonged to Williams.

Though it’s likely that Pyle and Williams, who was more than double the Chipotle employee’s size, sustained no injuries, the employee had to seek medical attention after the altercation.

As of now, both Williams and Pyle are on the loose after fleeing the scene.