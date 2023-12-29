Subway worker defends “trash” sandwiches amid freshness debate

A Subway worker asked his TikTok followers what they thought about their sandwiches after too many people called them “trash.”

Though a popular sandwich destination, there’s always been some sort of complaint about Subway’s footlongs.

Whether it be they aren’t long enough or the ingredients aren’t fresh enough, people seem to never be fully satisfied.

So, after hearing that their sandwiches were “trash” one too many times, Subway worker, Milad, asked his TikTok followers what their overall opinion was, resulting in a debate about how good their sandwiches truly are.

Subway customers agree that their prices are too expensive

Milad was behind the Subway sandwich counter making a turkey footlong when he was recording his now-viral video.

Saying that people try to “convince” him that Subway is “trash,” Milad defended his workplace through and through, saying, “I will never understand this perspective.”

He continued to explain that customers “literally make the sandwich” they pick, as he attempted to point out that a sandwich’s distaste wouldn’t be Subway’s fault, but the fault of the person choosing what ingredients go on it.

Milad then admitted that sure, Subway isn’t perfect, but the meats, vegetables, and cheeses are all sourced from the same places customers are buying their groceries and other fast food from.

As he finished making his turkey footlong, Milad asked his followers to tell him what “problems” they have with Subway so that he could better understand how it has received a bad reputation.

Subway fanatics answered, saying that their footlongs are “overpriced” and that they never get enough meat on their sandwiches.

However, others said they didn’t have a problem with Subway and that it was “incredible” and “so good.”

Though Milad received mixed opinions, his number one critique was the prices. However, he still works at Subway, as his parents own one.