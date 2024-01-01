Starbucks customer enraged after barista expected a tip for serving cup of water

A Starbucks customer has gone viral for ranting about how entitled people are becoming when it comes to receiving tips.

Starbucks customer Mrs. KD was thrown off when the barista hinted at a tip after only making a venti water and giving her a cake pop.

Mrs. KD was so angered by the situation that she went on a viral TikTok rant about the “mind-blowing” tipping demand.

Viewers have also mentioned their opinions, debating on whether or not Mrs. KD was in the right.

TikTokers debate the tipping demand

When it was time for Mrs. KD to pay for her venti water and cake pop, the Starbucks barista angrily looked her up and down after she didn’t leave a tip.

The next day, Mrs. KD filmed herself ranting about the situation, saying, “I’m sorry, I am not tipping you for handing me ice water and a cake pop… you didn’t do sh*t!”

She continued to explain that although she refused to tip on her simple Starbucks order, she would “tip the sh*t” out of a server at a restaurant or the woman who highlights her hair on their feet for “three hours.”

Not only that, but she spent a great deal of time explaining why “the tipping is getting out of control,” as she thinks only “complicated” drinks or overly kind baristas should be tipped.

Viewers of Mrs. KD’s viral argument for why she didn’t tip her Starbucks barista started a debate about the subject, saying, “I’m tipping servers and bartenders and that’s all I’m tipping.”

And, “Drive-thru tipping is insane. They always give me the dirtiest looks when I press no tip.”

Others thought otherwise, saying, “I understand the frustration on the customer’s end, but as someone who works in a carryout restaurant, it’s just how our system operates.”

One server even said that the tipping demand is “hurting” her pockets, as the more people are asked to tip, the less they want to do so these days.

