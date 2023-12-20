Gas station worker sparks outrage for keeping customers’ change as a ‘tip’

In a video posted on TikTok, a woman revealed that she keeps customers’ change as a ‘tip,’ sparking outrage on the platform.

Gas prices have seen an exponential rise in 2023, soaring to their highest seasonal level in a decade. This is hitting many people’s pockets hard.

A gas station worker caused some controversy on TikTok, after she revealed what she does with customers’ money after they’ve paid for their gas.

She explains that she’ll often have customers put a certain amount of money on gas, for example, $20, but they won’t actually pump the full amount into their cars.

“Do y’all know so many people be leaving—like, they put gas on their pump, and they don’t come back for the extra money? Like this person, it was $9.98. I was going to give them a $10 (bill), but there’s no one here. So, I guess it’s mine.”

TikTok outraged by worker keeping customers’ money

The video, which has gone viral, sparked a debate on the platform. One user commented that the reason why she left money behind after paying for gas was because she didn’t know she could get it back: “I didn’t know I could get that back.”

“did until I just started refusing to get gas unless I can pay at the pump with my card,” another replied.

“We can’t do that at Chevron,” another gas station worker commented, to which the TikToker replied, “’I’m prob not supposed to either, shhhhhh,”

However, a few agreed with the video’s poster, stating: “Yup, if by the end of my shift you don’t come back… that’s on you.”