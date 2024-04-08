Starbucks adds two drinks new to lavender range

Starbucks launched a lavender range to celebrate Spring, and two new drinks have just been added.

On March 7, Starbucks launched a range of lavender-flavored coffees to kickstart Spring, and they have just added two new refreshing beverages to the menu.

These beverages will likely be a hit with kids and those who aren’t fans of coffee, as there is no caffeine in either of the two new options.

The two new drinks are:

Lavender Oat Milk Chill

Yahoo News The lavender oat milk chill

This drink is served iced and is made with oat milk as standard (but you can choose another milk if you’d like). It combines lavender powder, milk, ice, and dragonfruit pieces that are shaken in a cocktail maker to produce a lilac-colored drink that reviewers have noted tastes like Froot Loops.

Lavender Creme Frappuccino

Brit and Co. Starbucks new lavender frappuccino

This fragrant take on Starbucks classic frappuccinos combines milk, ice, lavender powder, vanilla syrup, and whipped cream to create a milkshake-style beverage that is the perfect addition for the upcoming transition into the summer.

These drinks are, however, only available at all US Starbucks stores whilst stocks last. So, there is a good chance you’ll miss out if you’re not quick – or if you don’t live in the States.