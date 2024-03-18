Sonic releases new “dirty” sodas and the internet is divided

Sonic has released a new range of sodas with a twist, and the people of the internet are not sure how to feel about these new drinks that have creamer and lime added.

Sonic’s new “dirty sodas” are a real departure from what you would expect of a typical soda, and with a name like that, the internet’s attention was grabbed.

While these types of drinks, that have creamer added, have been a fad for a while, some people think it’s a pretty gross concept.

Sonic’s dirty sodas come in two flavors to make your normal soda more exciting.

Would you try these dirty sodas from Sonic?

This trend of sodas with coconut creamer and lime added became popular in Utah at small, regional chains like Swig, where they add flavors and cream to any number of sodas to make them even sweeter. And now, Sonic has followed suit.

Sonic Drive-In Sonic’s new dirty sodas

A spokesperson for the chain said: “We keep a close eye on trends from coast to coast and have a strong pulse on what our customers want and love. It takes a typical soft drink flavor and turns it into a sweet dessert-like treat.”

But, the internet isn’t so sure. One user on X said: “I don’t really drink soda but the girlies on TikTok say that Sonic’s new “dirty” sodas are tea so I’m finna try one and see what the hype is about.”

With another noting that the Fanta Orange one, “tastes like a creamsicle.” Plenty of customers are glad of this quirky change to the menu. However, not everyone is on board with the idea, with one person posting:

There’s no doubt that these types of sodas coming to big chains is a great way for them to incorporate online trends to their menus and draw in customers, but, these “dirty sodas” are definitely out there with their flavors and may not be for everyone.

If they are for you though, get down to your local Sonic Drive-In and order one of these dirty sodas, if you dare.

