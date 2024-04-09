Shake Shack slams Chick-fil-A with Sunday deal appearing to throw shade at popular chicken chain

Shake Shack’s new Sunday deal gives away a free chicken sandwich to customers with the tagline “Eat more antibiotic-free chicken.”

Shake Shack appeared to call out Chick-fil-A when announcing their new promotion on April 4, 2024. The New York-based chain will give all customers a free chicken sandwich every Sunday in April. All you have to do is spend over $10 in-store or online and quote the code CHICKENSUNDAY.

In the press release for the promo, Shake Shack said, “Here at Shake Shack, we pride ourselves on our Chicken Shack, which is available 7 days a week.” People noticed that this may be an attempt at calling out Chick-fil-A (the biggest chicken chain in the US), who have never opened on Sundays as a vow to give its staff a break over the weekends.

Not only did they make this reference to Chick-fil-A, but the promotion for the new chicken deal at Shake Shack is being advertised with the tagline, “Eat more antibiotic-free chicken.”

Recently, Chick-fil-A have been coming under fire for announcing that they would be changing their policy from using chicken that isn’t treated with any antibiotics, to using chicken that won’t be treated with antibiotics that are “important to human medicine.”

In a PR statement, Shake Shack quipped, “With crispy, white-meat chicken breast over lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun, this sandwich outshines its competition. And what makes our Chicken Shack even better, is that it’s made with antibiotic-free chicken, something not everyone can say these days…”

Although Shake Shack didn’t call chicken giant Chick-fil-A out by name, there are some eye-catching comments in that press release. However, Chick-fil-A are yet to respond to Shake Shack’s serving of beef.