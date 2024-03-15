Raising Cane’s customer left in tears after ordering large sauce

A Raising Cane’s customer was left crying tears of laughter after her request for a “large sauce” was answered in an unexpected way.

When it comes to ordering sauce for your meal, some would argue that it is impossible to have too much. Fast food chains have even copped backlash for limiting how much sauce customers can have without incurring an extra charge.

However, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is certainly not one of those, with the restaurant chain offering a 32-ounce soda cup of sauce for anywhere between five and nine dollars depending on the branch.

Now, one unsuspecting customer has been left crying from laughter after being handed a full cup of sauce for her small order, her reaction quickly going viral on TikTok.

KC, who goes by ‘kcconnection‘ on TikTok, took to the social media app to share with viewers her surprise at the “large sauce” she and a friend had been given by the chicken chain.

“I’m in Orlando on vacation, right? So I came to Raising Cane’s ’cause we don’t have one in my city,” KC explained, bursting into laughter before she could continue. “So I asked for some extra sauce and she was like ‘You want a large one?'”

KC then showed the cup full of sauce, her friend’s laughter ringing out. KC claimed that the mix-up was her “fault” as the server had asked multiple times whether she was sure she wanted a “large sauce.”

“I didn’t know that’s what I was asking for!” KC exclaimed. Her friend chimed in, revealing the pair had only ordered two chicken fingers with KC adding, “I’m too embarrassed to even open it!”

In a follow-up video, the pair returned to Raising Cane’s, this time ensuring they ordered more food to go alongside their massive cup of sauce.

Viewers loved KC and her friend’s reaction, taking to the comments to share their enjoyment of her video. One person wrote, “This made my night. So damn funny.”

“I could listen to y’all laughing all day,” another said. A third praised the food chain, writing, “Raising Cane’s understands what EXTRA SAUCE means!”