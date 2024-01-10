Domino’s release cheesy volcano pizza but there’s a catch

Domino’s have released a new ‘cheesy volcano pizza,’ allowing fans to dip as they eat, but, there’s a catch.

Domino’s are known for its unconventional pizza toppings served around the globe. For example, in the UK, they released a pizza topped with chocolate sauce, there was a Burger style pizza in India, and Sweden even got a love heart-shaped pie topped with mushrooms and pepperoni.

Japan, however, has had some of the strangest concoctions. In the past, fans could order their pizza topped with Octopus, Avocados, and Honey Ham.

Things have gotten even more bizarre however, as on Twitter/X the brand announced they’re releasing an extra large pizza, that comes with a ‘cheese volcano’ at the center, that’s 40cm in diameter.

There’s a catch to Domino’s cheesy volcano pizza

Fans shouldn’t get too excited about this bizarre new creation, as it’s currently only available to customers residing in Japan.

In the promotional video, we can see a slice of sizzling hot pizza being dipped into an ooey gooey cheesy dip, located at the center.

Maybe US fans aren’t missing out all that much, however, as several Japanese customers were displeased by the new release.

“When I took one piece to dip it, I felt like the volcano would collapse,” one wrote.

“Please have someone who knows how to cook pizza properly teach you,” another wrote, clearly disappointed, showing an image of their takeout.

This isn’t the only recent wacky international fast food release, as McDonald’s Germany announced that they’d be bringing pizza pockets to menus.