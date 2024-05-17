Pizza Hut debut mouthwatering Cheeseburger Pizza Melts

Pizza Hut has just unveiled its brand new Cheeseburger Pizza Melt – and it’s absolutely to die for.

It’s hard to believe that it was two years ago that Pizza Hut debuted its first ever Pizza Melts.

In the time since, they’ve become a firm fan-favorite, especially the Meat Fest Melt – loaded with mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, spicy pork, & beef. The BBQ Chicken Melt that has tons of succulent chicken, along with red onions and heaps of BBQ sauce, isn’t too bad either.

Now, the chain has released the exciting news that it’s bringing out a brand new melt for customers to enjoy, and it’s cheeseburger flavored!

Pizza Hut Pizza Hut have unveiled their My Hut box that allows customers to get meal combos for cheap.

The melts consist of two Thin N’ Crispy crusts that have been loaded with cheese, beef, applewood-smoked bacon, onions, mozzarella cheese, and plenty of cheddar. The best part is that it also has a parmesan crust – triple the cheese.

“As a brand known for exceptional pizzas, venturing into the burger business is an exciting first for us,” said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut.

“We thought we’d kick off our burger journey with something bold. That’s why we’re making waves in burger chain drive-thrus, serving up our delicious new Cheeseburger Melt for all you burger lovers out there.”

The Cheeseburger Melt is also part of the new My Hut Box Offer that allows guests to choose between Melts or a 2-topping Personal Pan Pizza, plus a side of fries or 4 boneless wings and a 20oz drink.

The My Hut Box is another recent addition to Pizza Hut menus, and allows customers to pick up their favorite items for a better price.