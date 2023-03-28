Pizza Hut vows to ‘never’ serve pizza again in menu shakeup – but is it real?

Pizza Hut has just revealed that they are taking pizza off of the menu, switching it up to only offer melts instead. But is it real?

Since 1958, Pizza Hut has become one of the most popular pizza chains worldwide thanks to their stuffed crust pizza, pasta, and other various pizza-esque items.

After April 1, 2023, Pizza Hut says their menu is never going to be the same.

They’ve revealed plans to remove pizza from its menu in a shake-up that many would have never guessed would happen.

Pizza Hut says they’re removing pizza from the menu

In a press release, Pizza Hut revealed that they’re “no longer serving pizza” beginning April Fools Day, and will be replacing their pies with melts, instead.

Released back in October 2022, Pizza Hut Melts consists of the company’s signature Thin N’ Crispy crust loaded with all the toppings you could imagine.

Once folded over, it creates a pizza sandwich that is loved by fans around the world.

Pizza Hut Pizza Hut is not actually removing pizza from the menu.

Is Pizza Hut really removing pizza from the menu?

No, Pizza Hut is not actually removing pizza from its iconic menu. Their statement claiming to remove pizza from the menu is legit, but fortunately, it’s just an early April Fool’s joke from the company.

Should Pizza Hut actually do it, however, we’ll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, check out what Little Caesars has up their sleeves.