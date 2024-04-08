People can’t believe difference between Costco and Sam’s Club wings

A woman took to TikTok to discuss the difference between Costco and Sam’s Club wings, and people took it so seriously that she had to address some backlash.

In the video, which has racked up over 500,000 views, TikToker Kelly says: “The difference between a Costco wing and a Sam’s chicken wing is ridiculous.”

The food and Disney TikToker recommended that people go for the Costco wings because they’re much bigger than their rivals.

However, while the video caused a stir, it was difficult for people to chime in on the debate as she shut off the comments section.

Kelly did, however, post a follow-up video, where she addressed the first video and turning off the comments. “Comments are off bc it’s redundant reading the same comment 100 times. Also just because someone posts a video doesn’t mean you’re entitled to leave a comment. I’m not here to go viral,” she said.

“Just want to help people save money because life is expensive right now… If you have money for hormone-free chicken, I’m happy for you! Buy all the chicken from wherever you want. The videos are meant for fun if you prefer more meat on your wings like I do.”

This gives a sense of the debate regarding the first video, with some concerned that Costco wings were injected with hormones to increase their size.

Kelly is correct, however, if you’re looking for value, as Costco wings are far cheaper than Sam’s Club. For a ten-pound bag of chicken wings, this would cost $17.98 at Costco versus $31.99 at Sam’s Club.

