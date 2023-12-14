New In-N-Out store creates 8-hour drive-thru wait on opening day

After a new IN-N-Out store opened its doors in Idaho, drive-thru customers suffered an 8-hour wait for their food.

The famous burger chain In-N-Out finally brought a store to Idaho, and the response was more than anyone could have predicted.

Customers camped outside the new store overnight before its launch on December 12, bundled up in puffer jackets. This led to an 8-hour wait time at the drive-thru, but this did nothing to deter hungry customers.

The scenes were captured via a drone on the day of the release, which hovered over the store, showing hundreds of cars lining up to get their coveted cheeseburger.

People determined to be the first customers at In-N-Out

In a video posted on TikTok, titled ‘When you have to be one of the first to get an In-N-Out burger in Idaho,’ we see people bundled together on the street.

Knowing that they’ll be in for a long night, several are donning dressing gowns and pyjamas. People couldn’t believe the lengths that these customers went to, simply for one meal.

“Embarrassing, these people should get a job and contribute to society,” one chided.

“They’re going to be so disappointed when they get a sloppy mess that’s literally just a McDonalds cheeseburger in disguise,” another wrote.

Others were amused by the masses of people, saying that it would have been “quicker” to drive to the next state.

Commenting on the release, In-N-Out president Lynsi Snyder said: “This store marks the first location in our eighth state, and in recognition of this milestone, we’ve dedicated this store to our Customers, our most important asset.

“We’re forever grateful for our Family of Customers who have made us the Company we are today, and we can’t wait to serve you quality burgers at this special store!”

The chain now boasts 394 open restaurants, with several more set to open in Mexico during 2027.