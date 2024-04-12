Mega-sized Oreos and other snacks go viral in China & you can get them too

People in China are queuing for hours to get super-sized snacks like Oreos, instant ramen, and candy. How can you get your hands on these without catching a flight to China?

A TikTok showing a huge two-storey store that sells massive snacks is going viral. The store is located in Changsha, Hunan in China and thousands of people are queuing for hours to get their hands on these super-sized snacks that make customers feel like ants.

You can get metre-long spicy sticks, giant Oreos, giant hard candy, huge pots of ramen and iced-teas the size of paddling pools.

The snacks are so big that people have to bring their friends to help them carry their purchases home.

The store is called Changsha Supersnacks Store, and it has become so popular that people from elsewhere in China are paying Changsha locals to go to the store and get giant snacks for them.

How can you get your hands on giant snacks in the US?

Although the store in China does not have an online shopping option (imagine the cost of postage), there are ways that you can get giant snacks online and in the US.

All City Candy – This site sells giant gummy bears, Hershey Kisses, and Snickers bars that weigh a whole pound, and you can have them delivered right to your door.

Yum’s Box – This online store sells five metre long spicy sticks (just like the ones sold at the supersize store) as well as other Chinese snacks.

You can buy giant pots of cup noodles on Amazon.

Although there’s no store exactly like this in the US, people under the TikTok video were begging for this to become a thing in the States. These products are especially made for this store in China, and it seems that these types of stores end up relatively short-lived due to manufacturing challenges.

However, if fans keep begging for this type of store to open in the US, maybe someone will take on the supersize snack business sooner than you’d think.