McDonald’s workers baffled by number of sauces ordered by customer

A McDonald’s worker was left completely confused after seeing the number of ketchup packets a customer requested, along with a seemingly normal order.

The McDonald’s worker shared an image of the bill on Reddit, and things start out normal enough, with an order of large fries, two pies, one strawberry lemonade, one Malteser McFlurry, and a sweet chilli dip.

However, underneath this, we can see that they’ve ordered a total of 60 ketchup dips, and 40 BBQ dips. The title of the post read, “Who needs 101 sauces?!”

After the post went live, people were eager to weigh in on the bizarre order.

Article continues after ad

“You’ll be surprised. When ours were free people would do that to see if we would give it to them. Management made us go for 2 max each until they started charging,” one wrote in.

“Every store under my personal franchise makes you play and every person on floor looms over you to make sure you charge them, but the fact they can even ADD 100 sauces free of charge is crazy,” another weighed in.

Article continues after ad

Considering that the customer only ordered one helping of fries, people speculated that it might have been a seasonal prank: “Tbh it was probably an april fools joke.”

Article continues after ad

“It was a pretty funny one if it was in all honesty, my manager packed that bag and according to him he only put the sweet chilli in,” the McDonald’s worker told everyone.

Another McDonald’s worker went viral, after they explained why you only get one slice of cheese in a Fillet-O-Fish.