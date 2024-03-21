McDonald’s roll out Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry but there’s a catch

McDonald’s have announced that they’ll be bringing back the beloved Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry, but there’s a catch that might just leave fans disappointed.

Cadbury Creme Eggs are definitely having a moment in 2024. We saw this from the viral Starbucks secret menu drink, when we showed fans how to order a Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino.

Now, McDonald’s have upped their game, and announced that they’re going to be returning a fan favorite to menu’s this Easter – their Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry.

This product has been described by McDonald’s as: “Smooth vanilla soft serve blended with pieces of milk chocolate then swirled together with the delicious flavour of sweet Cadbury Creme Egg fondant all whipped together for a decadent cool and creamy dessert.”

A popular food blogger, snackolator, shared the dessert snack on social media, and also revealed some disappointing news alongside it: the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry is only being sold in Canada at the moment.

This caused an outcry from fans in the US, who were disappointed that they wouldn’t be able to dig in to the sweet treat, writing:

“Why don’t we have a lot of good things in the US? You would think that, since most Americans love food and have a flair for sweet and salty, that this would be on the menu.”

“WHY IS IT ALWAYS OTHER COUNTRIES?” another wrote in capitals, clearly disappointed.

“That looks like the best McFlurry. I need to make a drive up to Canada to get one,” another joked.