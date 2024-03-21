McDonald’s Menu boss explains why the new burgers are the “best yet”

A McDonald’s food boss at the chain explained why the new burgers being released are the best they’ve ever tasted.

It’s no secret that McDonald’s plan to make some big changes throughout the course of 2024. In March, the brand revealed some of the way they’d be switching up its burgers to make them even tastier. These changes include:

Beef patties: The patties will get a tighter sear on the grill, resulting in a juicier and tastier burger.

Grilled onions: New processes include adding white onions to the grill on top of the patties while they cook for an authentic grilled flavor and crispy texture.

Meltier cheese: Hotter beef patties guarantee that the cheese oozes over the sides, creating an even smoother texture.

Fresher lettuce: Crispy shredded iceberg lettuce straight from the fridge will add that fresh crunch.

Softer buns: The burger buns will now be made to a brioche-style recipe so that they are even softer with a slightly sweet flavor. And of course, they’ll be freshly toasted to order.

“We can do it quick, fast and safe, but it doesn’t necessarily taste great. So, we want to incorporate quality into where we’re at,” Chris Young, McDonald’s senior director of global menu strategy, states.

Lisa Evans, food development officer at the chain, made up three of McDonald’s core beef products for a product tester to try — the Double Cheeseburger, a Quarter Pounder, and the Big Mac. She made the current burger, and then the new ones, which are intended to be their “best burgers yet.”

One expert reviewer explained what exactly is so good about the new products: “When I first tried it, I thought it was really cleverly done, as I couldn’t quite put my finger on what had changed, I just knew it tasted better,” he reveals.

“The change isn’t drastic enough that people will think it’s completely different to what they remember. The idea is that you take everything customers love about the product already and you dial it up a notch. It’s like turning the volume up on the TV, you’re still watching the same programme, it’s just a little bit louder.”