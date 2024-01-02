How to order McDonald’s viral TikTok coffee

How to order McDonald’s viral TikTok coffeeTikTok: allthings_witb
Here are all the details on how to order McDonald’s viral iced coffee.
McDonald’s has plenty of hacks — from ordering extra crispy nuggets to never leaving without extra sauce packets. Clearly, customers are always sharing their favorite inside secrets.
Customer, Brenda Castillo, has even disclosed how to order one of McDonald’s latest beverage crazes, an iced coffee.
However, the viral McDonald’s coffee is no ordinary cup of joe, as it’s more affordable than your average morning drink.
McDonald’s customers call viral coffee better than Starbucks
To order McDonald’s viral TikTok coffee, you’ll want to be a fan of something sweet and extra caffeinated.
The coffee itself consists of a large iced French vanilla coffee with three servings of whipped cream, three servings of caramel, and an espresso shot.
It’s fairly easy on the pockets as well, coming in at $2.00 if you’re using the McDonald’s mobile app, as iced coffees are only $0.99. However, prices do vary.
McDonald’s customers who have seen Castillo’s post about how to order their viral iced coffee were eager to try it themselves and commented on their opinions, “I got one this morning. So good!! But damn they made yours with LOVE!”
And, “I couldn’t get it for a $1 but it was still cheaper than Starbucks and probably even better, thanks.”
One customer even said they order the viral caramel iced coffee every day, while others said it “looks fire” and tastes “amazing.”
To read another McDonald’s article about where to buy their hash brown dupe, check our page out here.