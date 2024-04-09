EntertainmentFood

How to order an Orange Creamsicle from McDonald's secret menu

Lauren Lewis
Orangesicle McDonald's

You might have seen some viral videos circulating showcasing the McDonald’s Orange Creamsicle from the secret menu, but how do you order one?

As the weather grows warmer, there’s really nothing better than chowing down on a deliciously refreshing snack. 

The Orange Creamsicle is one of the latest secret menu items going viral, and features a combination of McDonald’s reduced-fat vanilla soft-serve ice cream and a splash or two of the Orange Hi-C from their soda fountain.

To order this secret menu item, all you need to do is:

  1. Order a vanilla, soft-serve ice cream.
  2. Ask your McDonald’s worker if they could add Orange Hi-Ci (if they’re unwilling to, just ask for a small soda instead.)
  3. Stir everything up so that it’s fully combined. 

A woman posted a video of herself trying out the new food hack, and people were totally here for it, writing: “need to try this ASAP.”

“This looks interesting!” another wrote, to which the creator replied: “I was skeptical at first. But it’s good especially if you like creamsicle.”

Some people had their own recommendations too, with one suggesting, “It tastes better with orange Fanta – try it!”

Another had discovered another combination: “Try it with grape soda. My Spanish teacher used to call it ‘The Purple Cow.’”

If you’re interested in more on the McDonald’s ‘secret menu’, an employee went viral after they ranked the best secret menu items out there.

