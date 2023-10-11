Chick-fil-A employee’s unusual salsa hack has the internet salivating

A Chick-fil-A worker has revealed a strange hack they got from a customer that makes a unique sweet salsa for burritos.

From Starbucks to McDonalds, ingenious ways to get the most out of everybody’s favorite fast-food restaurants have had a long history of being a hit on the internet.

Furthermore, several of TikTok‘s most popular videos have continued to be about these hacks that show unique ways customers can get their food orders cheaper or simply just enhance them.

Now, an employee who works at the famous fried chicken chain Chick-fil-A has shown exactly how they create a sweet salsa that has since taken the internet by storm.

Chick-fil-A worker shows off viral salsa hack

Employee and TikToker lolwutalan, who goes by the name of Alan, shared the video to his profile. It has gained over 6 million views and thousands of comments in just a few days.

He started by sharing that a perk of working for fast-food restaurants is that you find out “customer’s concoctions and recipes.”

“Some lady came through the drive-thru the other day and got a chicken burrito and she asked for Jalapeno salsa that comes with the burrito and a packet of Strawberry jam,” Alan went on to explain.

When he asked what it was for, she revealed that she mixes the two savory and sweet sauces to create a sweet salsa.

Although he stated he was reluctant to believe the unusual combination, the worker said once he tried it it was “delicious.”

As he told the story, he created it for himself to show his viewers and ended up taking a large bite: “That’s so good,” he said as the internet reacted.

“Genius way to eat,” a user praised the method, as another responded: “I can’t wait to try it.”

Others just couldn’t believe how big the bite he took was: “Okay sir that was an inappropriately large bite I’m shook,” one commenter replied.

Aside from Chick-fil-A, there is now a promotion that allows you to get free pizza from your local Dominoes.