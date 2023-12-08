How to get Wendy’s freebies with 12 Days of Holiday Deals

Fans of Wendy’s can pick up deals throughout December, as the chain are giving away lots of free items.

Wendy’s are well-known for providing fans with plenty of fast food deals to satisfy their cravings, especially during the holidays.

In a viral video from 2022, a TikToker showed fans how to get a free sandwich from Wendy’s every time, simply by filling in a form. The video shows a hack that allows you to effectively bypass the survey, so that you don’t need to fill it in.

In October 2023, they also offered customers five Pumpkin Spiced Frosties, completely free of charge. They also announced the return of Wendy’s tags, which means that fans can grab a free Frosty for an entire year.

Now, they’re offering some great freebies fans can pick up in December.

What food can I get for free from Wendy’s 12 Days of Holiday Deals?

Starting on December 9, there are a whole bunch of free items that fans will be able to pick up from the chain. We’ve listed these below:

December 9: FREE Dave’s Single with any purchase

December 10: FREE Breakfast Baconator with any purchase

December 11: FREE Small Frosty Cream Cold Brew with any purchase

December 12: 50% OFF Taco Salad with any purchase

December 13: FREE Breakfast Croissant Sandwich with any purchase

December 14: FREE Crispy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase

December 15: FREE Small Seasoned Potatoes with any purchase

December 16: FREE Small Frosty with any purchase

December 17: FREE Any Size Fry with any purchase

December 18: FREE Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase

December 19: FREE Small Chili with any purchase

December 20: FREE 4pc French Toast Sticks with any purchase

You can redeem these by clicking on the ‘Offers’ section of the Wendy’s app. The free items can be redeemed either in-store or via delivery.

And, of course, these deals are only available to Wendy’s customers in the United States.