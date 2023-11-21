How to get free Wendy’s Frosty all year with the return of Frosty Tags

Wendy’s have announced that they’ll be bringing back their free Frosty tag scheme and people are excited.

From November 20 onwards, fans of Wendy’s will be able to pick up their annual Free Frosty Keychain.

The tags themselves only cost a mere $3, and will supply fans with a free Frosty with any purchase. This can be used for any flavor Frosty, depending on preference, and you’ll be able to get your free Frosty every single day.

Article continues after ad

90% of the tag’s proceeds will be donated to charity. The tags themselves can be purchased in several different ways. They will be sold in-store, online via The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Website, or on the Wendy’s app, which customers can download.

Article continues after ad

Once you have a tag, you can simply use them in-store to redeem for a free Frosty on any day you want.

After an Instagram post announced the return of Wendy’s free Frosty scheme, fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on one.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

One proclaimed: “Yes! The original deal got me through grad school! Definitely doing it again.”

“I love this idea,” another said, “Kids think it’s the coolest thing if a teacher gives this to them. I’m not sure about the parents though.”

Some, however, decided that they were going to skip the deal, claiming that the Frosty Juniors are too small. One said, “Yeah it’s a thimble-sized Frosty. Nah, I’m good.”

Article continues after ad

Another claimed that amazingly, a tag she bought years ago still works: “I’ve been using the same tag I got three years ago, and it still works.”

Article continues after ad

Wendy’s have announced some exciting releases this November, and so have many other major fast food brands.