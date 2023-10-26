How to get free food at Wendy’s this spooky season

Fans of Wendy’s can now enjoy a whole host of different deals this October season. The brand is now offering discounts on some of their major items, as well as plenty of free items.

Wendy’s is a chain known for giving away free items to customers. In a viral video from 2022, a TikToker showed fans how to get a free sandwich from Wendy’s every time, simply by filling in a form.

The video shows a hack that allows you to effectively bypass the survey, so that you don’t need to fill it in. In October 2023, they also offered customers five Pumpkin Spiced Frosties, completely free of charge.

Now, the chain is offering customers a host of different food items that they can pick up for free. These deals will run from October 27 to October 31, 2023.

What food can I get for free from Wendy’s?

There are several different deals in place at Wendy’s, which you can find on their website, or by downloading the app. Some of the deals on offer include:

October 27 – Buy one get one free on premium sandwiches.

October 28 – Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich with every purchase.

October 30 – 99-cent Small Coffee (this includes Hot, Cold, or Frosty Cream Cold Brew).

October 31 – Free 6-piece Nuggets with any purchase.

Check the Wendy’s app to find out more about participating locations.