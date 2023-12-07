How to get 50% off every drink at Starbucks in December

Starbucks have revealed a new deal where fans can receive 50% off every drink each Thursday in November.

Starbucks are well-known for their promotions. This month, they announced that they’d be returning Starbucks For Life; a game where customers can make purchases, and compete to win big prizes.

Perhaps the biggest gift of all is the coveted free Starbucks Every Day for Life card, which means fans will never have to pay for a takeout from the coffee chain again.

Now, they’re giving rewards members 50% off every drink purchase each Thursday in December.

How do I get 50% off my Starbucks drinks in December?

In order to get 50% off from Starbucks in December, there are just a few simple steps fans will need to follow.

Download the Starbucks Rewards app. Head to the ‘offers’ section. Click to redeem on the 50% off coupon.

It really couldn’t be easier. The only caveat is that the deal is limited to one drink per person each Thursday of the month.

However, fans can apply the deal to any drink on the menu. This means that you could opt to get a cheaper drink to spend the least amount of money possible, by grabbing a tall brewed coffee for less than two dollars; the regular price being $2.75.

Or, fans could get one of the more expensive menu items, such as a a venti Iced Shaken Espresso with added mocha syrups and foams, which usually comes out at approximately $7, but you could get for around $3.50.

Fans of the chain will be able to use this coupon either in-store or when using the Starbucks app to make purchases.

Please note that this deal pertains to US audiences only.

Wendy’s are also boasting some great deals, as they’ve brought their Wendy’s Tags, which means free Frosty’s for an entire year.