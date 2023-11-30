What is Starbucks For Life? How to play

Starbucks announced that they’re bringing back Starbucks for life, but how do you play? Here’s what you need to know.

Starbucks have announced that they’ll be bringing back their Starbucks For Life rewards program in time for the holiday season.

Along with the return of their beloved Christmas menu, Starbucks For Life is also a marker of the season for many people.

If you’ve never participated in this promotion before, you might be wondering what it really is. Well, it’s essentially a game where customers can make purchases, and then compete to win big prizes.

Perhaps the biggest gift of all is the coveted free Starbucks Every Day for life card, which means that you’ll never have to pay for a takeout from the coffee chain again.

How do I play Starbucks For Life?

So, how can you get in on the action and win some big prizes at Starbucks? It’s actually super simple.

All you need to do is download the Starbucks rewards app, then visit Starbucksforlife.com.

Fans will be presented with a game involving a snow globe, with the task of shaking it, and collecting three matching pieces in a row to win prizes.

You will be able to play as long as you make your Starbucks purchases through your rewards account.

This game will be limited to two plays each day. You can learn more about the official rules of the game via the Starbucks website.