Former In-N-Out chef reveals secret to making their burgers at home

A former chef at In-N-Out took to TikTok to reveal the chain’s best-kept secrets regarding how it creates its iconic burgers.

The video quickly became viral on the platform, accumulating over 196,000 views. The video’s poster, Thedoomesticatedwife, told viewers she worked at In-N-Out Burgers for ten years and shared how the burgers are cooked at the chain.

In the video, the TikToker placed two flattened-down patties on a heated pan, which sizzled once she put the meat down.

She added a generous amount of salt and mustard to the patties along with the secret In-N-Out pink sauce.

She placed them inside two toasted buns, before adding some pickles, red onion, tomato, and lettuce. Voila – the burger is complete, and it looked absolutely delicious.

After the video was posted on the platform, many people were eager to know more about the woman’s burger-cooking methods.

“How do you get the patties so flat?” one asked. JexMoCooks responded, “I rolled into meatballs and smashed with my palm in between two pieces of parchment paper then fixed the edges with my fingers.”

Another wanted to know what was in the secret pink sauce, asking: “How do you do the spread?” to which she replied “Equal parts ketchup/mayo with a little spicy dijon.”

“Does the mustard just go on one side? one asked. ”Yes ma’am! You cook the second side longer so the mustard gets a chance to get a nice crust on it,” she replied.

