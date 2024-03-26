The Flying Dutchman is the “most interesting” thing on the In-N-Out secret menu

This In-N-Out secret menu item is a dream come true for any grilled onion lovers

People online are testing out this secret menu item from In-N-Out that is being called “The Flying Dutchman”:

Next time you head to your local In-N-Out and want to try something new, or maybe just cut down on the carbs, try ordering one Flying Dutchman whole grilled and wrapped with three sides of spread and peppers.

What you’ll get, will look like this:

This onion lover’s dream will cost just over five dollars. The trick to this secret menu item is to make sure that you ask for it whole grilled and wrapped so that the onion is nice and caramelized. You’ll then want to squeeze the spicy juices from the peppers and slather that ‘burger’ in In-N-Out sauce.

People on the internet are going crazy over this meal, with one TikTok commenter jokingly calling it, “Resident Evil food”. Another TikToker @keith_lee125 called this meal “the most interesting thing on the In-N-Out secret menu.”

Although In-N-Out is only available on The East Coast, there is a way you can try and replicate this burger at home if you’re having fast food cravings.