Foodies stunned by the “correct way” to eat Pringles

After a TikToker took the time to explain the “correct way” to eat Pringles, foodies reacted in disbelief.

Sometimes there’s a correct way to eat something, causing people to debate the right and wrong way.

And according to self-proclaimed chef and TikToker Aaron, there’s a proper way to eat Pringles.

Foodies have since reacted in disbelief, but at the same time, are also excited to try out the “correct way” to eat the popular curved chip.

Foodies say they’d rather lick the seasoning off a Pringle instead of eat it the “correct way”

It’s so easy to eat a full bag of chips or, in this case, an entire tube of Pringles.

However, what if we told you there’s a ‘right’ way to eat them? And that it just might be tastier if you do so.

According to Chef Aaron, the “correct way” to eat a Pringle is to apply the seasoned side of the chip to your tongue.

Most people have always eaten it the other way, with the seasoned side on the bottom, as that’s how they are served in the package.

Aaron also urged Pringle lovers to rub the seasoning with their finger to know for sure that it’s the proper side to direct towards their tongue.

Foodies who viewed his TikTok explainer took to the comments to express their shock, saying, “Today, years old.”

And, “Lol, if that’s how we are supposed to eat them, that’s how they should have put them in the containers. I’m already too invested.”

Another person also mentioned that, like many others, they lick the seasoning off first before eating the chip.

