DoorDash customer baffled after hilarious McDonald’s mixup gives her unexpected order

A woman was baffled after her DoorDash order from McDonald’s left her with a very unexpected delivery.

TikToker Foxy Mama Bailey took to the platform to explain her recent DoorDash experience that almost sent her through the roof.

“I can not make this up. I just ordered DoorDash [from] McDonald’s. I asked for a cheeseburger, only ketchup. This is what I got,” Bailey said.

She then held up what she received, which was a cardboard container of “warm” ketchup.

When she ordered two cheeseburgers without onions, pickles, or mustard, the McDonald’s worker thought Bailey only wanted ketchup.

Article continues after ad

The unexpected mixup may have also occurred because, on her receipt, it said “no regular meat” as well as “no regular bun.” So, it was a simple misunderstanding.

Viewers of Bailey’s now-viral TikTok have since reacted by sharing their own mixups with food orders.

“Yes!!!!! That happens to my son all the time!!!! I order cheese only and I get cheese between two buns,” wrote one viewer.

Article continues after ad

“My mom ordered a hamburger at Wendy’s before with just ketchup and mustard, and she got a bun with just ketchup and mustard, no meat lol,” wrote another.

Fortunately, after the mishap, Bailey contacted DoorDash and was ultimately given a refund.