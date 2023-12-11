DoorDash and Uber Eats app no longer require tips for NYC deliveries 

DoorDash and Uber Eats no longer require tips for deliveries in New York City. Here’s why.

Ordering delivery from DoorDash or Uber Eats is one of the better luxuries of not having to cook and clean, especially after a busy day.

Unfortunately, the extra fees can add up, though. There are taxes, delivery fees, extra fees for using the specific delivery app, and of course, a tip.

However, luckily for New York City residents, they will no longer be asked to pay a tip to receive a delivery via DoorDash and Uber Eats. Here’s why.

DoorDash and Uber Eats drivers in NYC will now earn $17.96 per hour

Due to a minimum wage increase for food delivery drivers of DoorDash and Uber Eats, customers ordering from the two apps will no longer need to tip on their orders in NYC.

Usually, the tipping process is a mandatory step before being able to process the full delivery order. However, DoorDash and Uber Eats announced on December 4, that customers can add a tip after the food is delivered, only if they want to.

Though delivery app drivers will now be paid $17.96 per hour in NYC, there could potentially be heightened service fees.

The extra service fees will not be given to the drivers, as they’ll be paid accordingly from the app they service.

City officials of NYC commented on the change, saying, “The minimum pay rate of at least $17.96 per hour will help lift thousands of New Yorkers and their families out of poverty, while still allowing flexibility for both apps and workers.”

They continued, “We thank the court for making the right decision and thank the hundreds of delivery workers who fought for their right to earn a dignified wage.”

A DoorDash representative also spoke about the minimum wage with Good Morning America, saying that they are “hopeful” that the pay rate increase will help to “better balance the impact across everyone who uses our platform and continue providing the best possible experience as we explore further changes to the platform in the months to come.”