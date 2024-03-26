Domino’s is now selling limited-edition pizza “ears” in Japan

Domino’s is now selling limited-edition pizza “ears” in JapanUnsplash: The Nix Company
Domino’s Japan is now selling a new limited-edition side that will have crust-lovers rejoicing… pizza “ears.”
While the name may sound off-putting, pizza “ears” are now a thing at Domino’s if you happen to be in Japan and feel like trying something new.
Luckily, this latest limited-edition menu item doesn’t contain any human body parts but refers instead to the edge of the pizza, something called “mini” or “ears” in Japanese culinary culture.
For a more appetizing name, pizza ears can be bought in-store as “Cheese Twist Breads“ with two ears selling for 250 yen or USD $1.66.
Aiming to make pizza crust the “star of the show,” the ears come included with 100-percent mozzarella cheese and garlic butter for extra flavor.
There are also three options to choose from: the Cheese’n Roll Twist, the Cheddar Bacon Twist, and the 5 Cheese Twist. A tomato dipping sauce is also on offer, which may prove necessary to buffer the saltiness described in reviews.
And if pizza ears alone don’t sound appealing, then the limited-edition crusts can also be served as additions to an actual pizza.
Available until May 26, those hoping to get their hands on some pizza ears and brave the unusual-sounding snack will need to move fast. Especially if you’re not already in Japan.