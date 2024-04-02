7-Eleven announces Bring Your Own Cup Day and you can fill anything with Slurpee

7-Eleven are bringing back their popular Bring Your Own Cup Day, and you can fill anything for $1.99.

All you have to do is show up on Saturday, April 13 at your local 7-Eleven, Stripes, or Speedway store and bring your own container to fill it with Slurpee for only $1.99, no matter how big it is.

Daily Mail People got creative in previous years

This is a promotion that 7-Eleven have done in previous years and customers have flocked to stores to get their fill of icy goodness. The only rules are that your “cup” must be clean, watertight and fit under the 10-inch drinks nozzle to qualify.

“BYOC Day is a time-honored tradition at 7-Eleven that we look forward to each year,” said Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President. “We love seeing our customers – of all ages – bring their imagination and creativity to life while enjoying our beloved Slurpee drink.”

You can fill up on classic flavors like cola and blue raspberry, or opt for some limited-edition flavors that have been brought out for BYOC Day like Chili Mango and Fanta Dragonfruit Zero.

People on the internet aren’t so sure about this trend, with some commenting that even the large Slurpee cup is enough sugary slush for one person, and one person on Reddit even commented, “This is why we can’t have nice things.”

Don’t have a crazy large container that you want to fill with Slurpee? Have no fear: 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can still enjoy a large Slurpee for $1. Simply download the app from the App Store or Google Play to take advantage of this offer.