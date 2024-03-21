Dine and dashers caught by police after not paying $400 bill at pub

A group of diners, who tried to skip out on a $400 bill, were marched back to the restaurant by police and forced to pay their bill.

Dining and dashing – or leaving without paying the bill – is something that happens pretty regularly these days. Diners might get bored of waiting for their bill to be brought to the table and try their arm at leaving.

Some diners and dashers have been more successful than others, getting away with things without being spotted. Though, there are plenty of cases where the restaurant strikes back.

That has happened again in Moffat, Dumfrieeshire, Scotland, as a group of men tried to leave without paying part of their £300/$400 bill, only for the police to get involved and for them to be put on blast.

The pub’s owner, Janie Seaton told the Daily Record paper that the customers were unhappy with their main courses and that she had taken them off the bill. They also said they weren’t best pleased with the table they were sat at.

“One of the group then came up to the bar and said they were not going to pay the remaining £300,” she said, adding that the group took off after a heated argument where Seaton informed them that she’d be calling the police.

The local force then arrived a short time later, hauling the men back into the pub shortly after midnight. They were forced to pay up before leaving again, this time with their tails between their legs.

“Although they coughed up eventually, they were sore losers and next began to attack us all over the internet. Upset they’d had to pay. Personal attacks, fake reviews.. misogynistic comments,” Seaton added on the pub’s Facebook page.

Naturally, the pub has gained plenty of support from regular and would-be customers alike. “Best of luck for the season,” one added.