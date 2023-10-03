Customers spark debate over dining and dashing after long wait for the bill

Two customers were faced with the battle of not knowing the right time to dine and dash after waiting too long for their bill.

Restaurants are generally known for being on-time with their service. The drink arrives in minutes, the bread is already on the table, and the side sauces arrive with the order. However, in some cases, issues can arise, causing longer wait times for customers.

For two customers who recently dined together, the latter was the case, as they waited for nearly an hour for their bill.

After having waited so long, the duo took to TikTok to share their experience, sparking a debate on the right time to dine and dash when the service is poor.

TikTok agrees that 30 minutes is the appropriate time to wait until dining and dashing

TiktToker Lauren Petrosian was out for a dinner date with her friend when they questioned whether or not they should dine and dash after waiting 45 minutes for their bill at the end of their meal.

In Petrosian’s viral TikTok video, she inserted a text overlay asking, “When is the appropriate time to dine and dash, because we’ve been waiting for the bill for 45 minutes.”

The video displayed Petrosian and her pal being fed up with their wait time. It’s unknown if the two paid for their hot pot meal. However, Petrosian sparked quite the debate online about whether or not they should have dined or ditched.

One commenter said, “After 30-40 minutes, I’m gone — unless it’s super busy, then I understand.”

While another agreed that there was an allotted wait time before the proper moment to dine and dash, saying, “My friend and I waited 30 the other day! We asked our server twice, and other servers, too. We left. I came back later to pay because I felt bad.”

Others explained their similar situations, saying, “I once just stood up next to the booth and looked mad and someone came to check on us.”

As well as, “I did this. I did the math and left cash. I’m not waiting an hour for a bill while you remember every other table but ours.”

It seems like commenters were generally on the TikToker’s side in this situation; but this isn’t the first time a dining situation has sparked a viral debate online. In fact, one delivery driver took over social media after showing what happens to orders when customers don’t tip.