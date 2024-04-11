Customers go viral with simple solution to help overwhelmed sever with orders

Customers went viral after they found a way to make servers’ lives much easier, and TikTok has been amazed by it – even with it being so simple.

In a video that’s accumulated over 818,000 views, a TikToker went viral after they shared a clip of themselves helping out a busy server.

The video’s caption reads: “POV: Writing down our orders to make the waiter’s life easier since he was working all alone.”

After the video was posted on the platform, it became somewhat of a trend, with people writing in saying: “Wait I’m going to start bringing a ordering pad everywhere. This would be so much easier than trying to talk over toddlers.”

“So thoughtful. servers have nightmares about days like that,” another said.

“I remember once a family of 10 had looked at the menu before and handed me a list of all the food and drinks they wanted and said take your time with it I honestly nearly cried,” one commented about their experience.

“Oh my gosh, is this an option? Walking through my order out loud is my least favorite part of eating out,” another jokes.

“We need to start a “how to help severs out” page for more tips like this because I’m definitely gonna do this if it’s busy now!” one suggested.

Another server went recently viral too after they added an automatic tip to a customer’s bill at the Sugar Factory, which caused a big blowout.