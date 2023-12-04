Subway launch three different flavored Footlong Cookies, but there’s a catch

In time for National Cookie Day, Subway are releasing three different flavored footlong cookies.

With National Cookie Day arriving on December 4, a ton of fast food places are offering special deals and treats for their customers.

One of these participating fast food restaurants is Subway, who will be giving customers a free Footlong Cookie with each purchase of this sweet treat.

After the brand announced they’d be making the Footlong Cookie a permanent fixture of their menu, people couldn’t wait to get their hands on one.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Now, Subway Canada is launching three gourmet versions of this classic cookie.

Article continues after ad

Fans of Subway residing in Canada will be able to choose from three different flavors of cookie, these include:

The Green Goddess – A chocolate chip cookie spread with bright green pistachio pieces. It is then sprinkled with coconut flakes, and green apple pieces. A drizzle of caramel is then poured on top.

The Little Italy – This cookie has a ricotta and mint chocolate chip spread, topped with blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, lemon juice, and finished with white icing sugar.

The Great Canadian – Inspired by Canada, this cookie is loaded with caramel maple spread, then topped with blueberry jam, pecans, butter tarts, and bacon.

As we’ve mentioned, these cookies are exclusive to Canada, however, US fans can still get their hands on Subway’s classic Footlong Cookie right now.