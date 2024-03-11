Couple shocked after finding KFC takeout container for sale at Goodwill

A couple was left shocked after finding a random KFC takeout container for sale at the local Goodwill thrift shop.

All across the US and beyond, thrift stores are some of the most popular places people like to shop at.

Powered by donations from people around it, places like Goodwill, Value Village, and other local shops can be the home to things like video game consoles, artwork, dishes, and clothes.

TikTok couple Denna and Julie have recently gone viral after finding a KFC takeout container for sale at their local Goodwill.

KFC container for sale at Goodwill leaves couple shocked

Uploaded on March 7, 2024, the clip shows the couple at the local Goodwill with one of them holding up an empty KFC takeout container.

There’s even a price on the bowl of just 99 cents, which leaves both parties speechless. The camera pans in and out on the bowl, and you can hear the woman behind the camera laughing at the item being for sale.

“Ain’t that crazy? Selling a KFC container,” said OP in the comments.

Users quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts about the find, and many revealed some of the unique things they have found at their local thrift shop.

“We must shop at the same goodwill. mine sells dollar tree dishes for $4.99,” one user replied.

Another said: “It’s also funny when the stuff originally from dollar store still has $2 price tag & goodwill slaps theirs beside it saying $3.”

A third user explained that Goodwill is supposed to price items at a third of what they’re worth, but claims many just guessed an items value.

“I worked at goodwill and they just let whoever price items. Like you pretty much just guess a price and stick it. I think it’s supposed to be a % of what it’s worth but nobody ever did that,” they said.

Back in March 2023, a woman went viral after revealing she had found an urn full of a pets ashes at her local Goodwill for just $4.