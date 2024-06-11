Chick-fil-A Dwarf House explained: Concept restaurant with exclusive menu items

There’s the KFC all-you-can-eat buffet, and the McDonald’s branches where you can get married, but did you know that Chick-fil-A have several ‘Dwarf House’ restaurants? Here’s what you need to know.

These restaurants are designed to showcase the history of the chicken chain in their decor and architecture. They also have table service and an exclusive menu.

Chick-fil-A has become one of the most popular fast food chains in the US with chicken being a big hit in 2024 food trends – but have you ever had a chicken sandwich in a fairytale house?

What is the Chick-fil-A Dwarf House?

These restaurants look like they’re straight out of the Magical Kingdom with their helter-skelter roof and small, red door (evidently for Snow White’s helpers), but where did these strange places come from?

Article continues after ad

The Today Show The original Dwarf House inspired four more restaurants to open.

First established in the late 1980s, Dwarf House branches were opened to provide customers with a historical perspective on the brand. The restaurants are modeled after founder Truett Cathy’s first restaurant The Dwarf Grill, that opened in 1946.

Article continues after ad

These restaurants are unique because they offer sit-down, counter, and drive-thru services all throughout the day and look a lot different from your local Chick-fil-A.

There’s nothing actually magical about these restaurants though, and Cathy named them after dwarves because of their modest size.

The Cathy family prides themselves on keeping these historical branches that provide insight into Chick-fil-A’s roots and the brand ethos found across all of their branches today: “The attachment isn’t to the brick and mortar, but to the people and the relationships.”

Article continues after ad

What’s so special about Dwarf House?

Aside from the fact that these restaurants are great roadside attractions for any fast-food fans, they were also where Chick-fil-A’s famous chicken sandwich was first invented.

Chick-fil-A Inside the whimsical Dwarf House

Although they serve nuggets, fries, and salads now – the chicken sandwich is what started it all, and if you want an authentic one, you need to head to your nearest Dwarf House.

Dwarf House isn’t the only conceptual Chick-fil-A restaurant though, with a retro-diner-inspired Truett’s Grills in Georgia, and even a Hawaiian-inspired Truett’s Luau, also in Georgia.

Article continues after ad

The Chick-fil-A Dwarf House menu

The Dwarf House menu has everything that you would expect to find on a Chick-fil-A menu, with a more formal sit-down meal option if you would like.

Article continues after ad

Chick-fil-A The restaurants have exclusive menu items that can’t be found anywhere else.

On top of that, The Dwarf House staples include Dwarf Burgers, Giant Burgers and the famous Hot Brown (a famous dish in Kentucky), which is chicken mixed with cream sauce, cheese and bacon.

Macaroni & cheese, fried okra, green beans, and coleslaw are also on the list of sides. For dessert, customers can order homemade lemon, chocolate, or coconut pie.

Like all other Chick-fil-A stores, you won’t find The Dwarf House open on Sundays (even fairytale characters need a day off). And, if you’re a major Chick-fil-A fan, you can even get a restaurant tour and learn about the history of the chain.

Article continues after ad

Still craving more? Chick-fil-A’s summer menu was leaked, and it’s looking rather tasty.