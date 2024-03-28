All fast food restaurants open on Easter Sunday

Fast food restaurants open on Easter Sunday? This list has got you covered so you don’t have to cook that holiday spread.

Easter is all about roast ham, hot cross buns and devilled eggs; but not everyone has time to cook the extravagant dinner. Don’t worry, here’s all the fast food places you can eat out on Easter Sunday, so the only thing you have to do in the kitchen at home is unwrap the Easter chocolate.

These fast food places are open on Easter Sunday

Applebee’s

Food and Wine Applebee’s will be open on Easter Sunday

Most Applebee’s locations will be open, but check your local restaurant if you want a cheap cocktail on Easter Sunday.

Boston Market

Most Boston Market locations will be open from 10.30am-10.30pm for all your grilled meat needs. You could definitely get an Easter Sunday roast dinner here without having to lift a finger (apart from to hold your fork.)

Buffalo Wild Wings

Most Buffalo Wild Wings locations will be open on March 31, but customers are encouraged to confirm holiday hours with their local restaurant to make sure they’ll be able to get their chicken wings.

Burger King

Most Burger King locations will be open on Easter Sunday during their normal opening hours if you’re craving some unconventional Easter food.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Vine Get your cheesecake as usual on Easter Sunday

This year, you can have as much cheesecake as you want for Easter because The Cheesecake Factory will be open as usual.

Chili’s

Chili’s Grill and Bar will be open under regular hours on Easter. Can’t wait to hear that “Hi, Welcome to Chili’s”?

Dairy Queen

Got a craving for an Easter Sunday Blizzard? Although The DQ has not confirmed their opening hours this year, they have been opened in previous years. If you want to be certain though, you can contact your local restaurant.

Denny’s

Pancakes for breakfast is always a good idea. Denny’s have got you covered, because they’re open 24/7, baby.

Domino’s

Dominos Pizza good to go on Easter Sunday

Domino’s will be delivering pizzas as usual on Easter Sunday, because that’s as good an excuse as any to chill all day on your sofa eating pizza.

Dunkin’

In a statement for Mashed, Dunkin’ confirmed that “many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Easter.” The rep did also specify that “hours vary by location,” though, so it’s still a good idea to do your due diligence. They have a handy store locator you can use to check the opening times on the day.

IHOP

Another fast food joint saving the day with Easter pancakes, IHOP will be open as usual

Jersey Mike’s

The chain will be serving its customers as per its regular hours, from 9am to 10pm so you can grab a sub on the big day.

KFC

The Mirror Fried chicken for Easter?

Fried chicken and biscuits as usual this Easter. On Easter Sunday, KFC serves meals from 10:30am to 11:00pm. However, some branches may be running holiday hours so check it out before you head out.

Little Caesars Pizza

Little Caesars will be open on Easter, maintaining their usual operating hours. You can savor their delicious offerings from 10:30am to 10pm. Indulge in favorites such as the Extramostbestest pepperoni pizza, the hot-n-ready classic pizza, and their delectable chicken wings.

McDonald’s

You can count on that Easter Big Mac, because McDonald’s will be open on Easter Sunday. Maybe order a baked apple pie to get in the mood.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is open as usual during the Easter holidays so you can get your unlimited breadsticks as you please.

Panera

CNBC Panera’s bread bowls will be ready for eating on Easter

Panera will be open for Easter this year. So yes, you can get that broccoli cheddar soup in a bread bowl for your Easter feast. Hours may vary per location so check your individual store.

Papa John’s Pizza

Papa John’s will be open and ready to serve its customers this Easter, from 10am-10pm so you can satisfy your pizza cravings all day long.

P.F Chang’s

P.F Chang’s is business as usual this Easter so you can grab those egg rolls whenever you’d like. Do egg rolls technically tie in with the Easter theme?

Pizza Hut

The Hut will be serving its customers as usual, because they understand that every day is a goo day for a pizza.

Red Lobster

Eater Get your Cheddar Bay biscuits on Easter Sunday

Want something a little bit fancy but still convenient? Red Lobster will be open as usual for all your Cheddar Bay needs.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack, known for its delicious burgers, will be open as normal on Easter Sunday.

Sonic

Those servers on skates don’t get the day off, you’ll be able to get your burgers on wheels as usual this Easter Sunday.

Starbuck’s

Coffee never sleeps, and neither do Starbucks baristas. Starbucks opens on most public holidays, in fact, some branches even open on Christmas Day.

Taco Bell

Instagram: tacobell Taco Bell’s opening hours on Easter will vary

Sometimes you just need some guac on Easter Sunday. Most Taco Bell stores will be open, however, you can check your local store’s opening hours here.

Waffle House

Waffle House is making sure that its customers can have some of its waffles anytime on Easter Sunday as they will be opening as usual, and all of their stores are open 24 hours a day, too.

Wendy’s

Though Wendy’s restaurants operate reduced hours on holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, on Easter Sunday most will operate as normal.

Whataburger

While it’s never been revealed what the Easter Bunny himself eats on a regular basis, he’ll have the option to grab a burger because Whataburger are open as usual.

White Castle

Uber Eats Get your sliders on Easter Sunday

White Castle will remain open for its customers on Easter. You can grab some of those iconic sliders on the big day.

