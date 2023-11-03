Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be more violent than Remake

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is confirmed to feature blood, which Final Fantasy VII Remake never had at launch, despite the rest of the violence and adult content in the game.

The original Final Fantasy VII on the PlayStation was a massive step forward for the series regarding adult content, partly due to how strict Nintendo’s content guidelines were with the older games. This is why blood appeared all over the Shinra building, as well as in the final battle with Sephiroth.

When Final Fantasy VII Remake was released, it removed all the blood. While the game still featured death scenes caused by guns, bombs, swords, magic, and monsters, they were all done without a drop of red liquid appearing on screen.

The INTERmission expansion for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade added a small amount of blood in Yuffie’s story chapter, but it was brief and nowhere near on the same level as the amount that appeared in the original Final Fantasy VII.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is confirmed to feature blood

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches in 2024, and Square Enix announced a promotion with Butterfingers candy bars.

One of the adverts for this promotion featured an ESRB rating for the game, which has been posted on the Final Fantasy VII Remake Reddit page. The rating confirms that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will feature blood.

Square Enix

While Final Fantasy VII Rebirth features blood, alcohol, violence, bad language, and suggestive themes, it still landed a Teen rating by the ESRB. This means there likely won’t be an abundance of graphic violence in the game, but there will be moments of bloodshed.

Assuming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth follows the storyline of Final Fantasy VII, the blood will likely appear in the Gold Saucer section of the game. There’s a storyline involving a mass murderer, which the Avalanche members get caught up in, as it involves someone from their past.

There is also the famous Nibelheim scene, which could also feature blood as a way of demonstrating that Sephiroth has descended into darkness. Also, there’s a much more famous death scene from Final Fantasy VII that could happen, which was bloodless in the original game, but that might change this time around.

The decision to remove blood in Final Fantasy VII Remake was likely a way of keeping the rating down, as small amounts are fine for a Teen rating. This means that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth won’t be a bloodbath, but a moment in the game will be more violent than anything in Final Fantasy VII Remake’s main story.