Final Fantasy 16 Echoes of the Fallen & The Rising Tide DLC revealed at The Game Awards 2023

Brad Norton
FFXVI cover artSquare Enix

The first Final Fantasy 16 DLC was just revealed in full during The Game Awards 2023 and fans don’t have to wait all too long to get their hands on it as one part is available right now.

After years of anticipation, FFXVI launched earlier this year to critical acclaim and fanfare all around. In our review, we called it an “extraordinary achievement no one should ignore.”

Elevating the storied franchise once again, the 2023 release set a new high bar on PlayStation 5 and is now looking to follow up the strong release with two major expansions.

While expansions remain a mystery, the first bit of DLC has now been revealed, with one part already live to play right now.

Echoes of The Fallen is available right now. Meanwhile, The Rising Tide DLC launches in Spring, 2024.

This article is currently being updated with further information.

