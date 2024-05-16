Final Fantasy 14 will fix character teeth changes because everyone hates them

Final Fantasy 14 Director Naoki Yoshida has revealed the changes to character teeth in the upcoming Dawntrail expansion, following negative fan feedback on the last benchmark.

Character customization is a huge part of Final Fantasy 14, hence why people spend money on the in-game shop for exclusive gear and grind for hours for a slightly shinier sword.

The upcoming Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy 14 is set to upgrade the graphics, this includes character models, which fans got a glimpse of in the April 2024 benchmark program.

Unfortunately, there was a lot of negative feedback about the changes, mostly regarding character teeth. The prominent fangs of the Keepers of the Moon Miqo’te race were shortened, while Lalafell teeth had an unsettling shape.

Article continues after ad

In the latest Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer video on YouTube, the changes to teeth were addressed. According to Naoki Yoshida (via a translator), the negative feedback to the Miqo’te teeth was “global” and that they would be altered in the next benchmark, which is currently set to be released on May 30th.

Article continues after ad

Square Enix Examples of the changes made to Miqo’te teeth in Dawntrail

The Lalafell teeth will also be changed, as many fans pointed out that the shape in the benchmark didn’t match their skull. This will also be addressed before launch.

Considering that Pokemon Go fans are currently fighting to get the unpopular avatar update rolled back, it’s refreshing to see the developers of Final Fantasy 14 responding to fan feedback and ensuring that they’re happy with the game.

Article continues after ad

Final Fantasy 14 is all about the story of your Warrior of Light, so the character must match your image of them, especially if you’ve played them for a long time. Those who saw their protagonist altered in the benchmark won’t need to worry, as they should return to their familiar self in Dawntrail.